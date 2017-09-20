Warren woman sentenced for providing drugs to teen who overdosed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren woman sentenced for providing drugs to teen who overdosed

WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren woman is going to will spend 30 months in prison after confessing to giving a teen cocaine. 

Police say 35-year-old Heather Cope previously confessed to supplying the drugs to her 16-year-old nephew, who then overdosed. 

Cope pleaded guilty to charges of corrupting another with drugs, cocaine trafficking, and child endangering. 

Cope's husband also had to be revived from an overdose the day after the teen. 

