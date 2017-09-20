Irish and Raiders in must win at half-way mark - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Irish and Raiders in must win at half-way mark

WARREN, Ohio -

It's week five of the high school football season, the midway point of the regular season, and the Ursuline and Warren Harding programs are in the same boat.  

They need a win.   

The Irish are 1-3 with their only win against East in week two, and the Raiders are winless in three games. (They did not have an opponent in week two.)

"I think every game is a must-win," said Irish Coach Larry Kempe. "You look at who we're playing, what we're doing, we have to win games that are winnable and this is a winnable game that we have to get."

Raider boss Steve Arnold took it a step further. "Tere all must-win games right now. I told them on Saturday at film session and again yesterday. I just didn't mention it, I stated it's a must win."

This is the fourth game between the teams since they resumed playing in 2014. Harding won last season, 34-19 and the Irish won in 2015, 33-22 and in 2014, 33-14.

Both teams are struggling and need to improve sooner rather than later. 

"Everyone is giving it their all, in hitting drills and everything. We have to be more physical," said Raider running back Kayron Adams.

"Our skill guys can match up with their skill guys," said Irish linebacker Trezahn Donlow. "I think we match up well with them," he said.

Kempe knows how important this game is for his team. "Monday's for most programs are quick, in and out, watch film, maybe a walkthrough. Not for us. We were out practicing for three hours."

Arnold admits he's not going to change things,  just to change. "We want to make practices more intense because you play the way you practice," he said.

UNBEATENS - Six teams are perfect after week four. Poland, Canfield, Struthers, Girard, Salem and South Range all put their unbeaten streak on the line.

AT LEAST ONE WILL FALL - Undefeated Struthers and Canfield face off at Cardinal Stadium.  Salem also plays undefeated Canton South.

STREAK ON LINE - Not only is Struthers putting their perfect record on the line, they also own the longest regular season winning streak at 11 games.  South Range is next with eight regular season wins.

