Bill moves to cut notification penalty on concealed-carry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio lawmakers are looking at cutting the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police that they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.

An Ohio House committee on Tuesday approved lessening the penalties.

The proposal would reduce the penalty for not alerting police about the guns from a misdemeanor that carries up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine to only a $25 fine.

Gun rights groups are hoping lawmakers do away with the penalties entirely.

Lawmakers on Tuesday also introduced a "stand-your-ground" proposal.

It would shift the burden on prosecutors to prove that shooters claiming self-defense didn't act to defend themselves. Many law enforcement groups oppose the idea.

