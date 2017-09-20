Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes into tree, killing 3

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in Ohio say a driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed his vehicle into a tree, killing all three occupants.

Authorities say the crash occurred early Wednesday in Cincinnati after an attempted traffic stop. Springfield Township police say the driver made a lanes violation and a registration check showed multiple driving suspensions linked to the car's license plate. The driver fled at a "high rate of speed," and officers reported losing sight of the vehicle.

Cincinnati police say the 36-year-old male driver soon lost control of the 2013 Chevrolet Impala. They say the vehicle crossed the center line, hit a parked vehicle, overturned and hit a tree. All three men inside the car died at the scene. Their names haven't been released.

Police say handguns and marijuana were found inside.

