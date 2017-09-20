University of Akron may add baseball, women's lacrosse

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Top officials at the University of Akron are recommending that the school restore its baseball program, which was dropped in 2015 as a cost-cutting measure, and start a women's lacrosse team.

University President Matthew Wilson and athletics director Larry Williams said Tuesday that they hope the teams would be ready for competition in the 2019-20 academic year. Their recommendation will be presented to the board of trustees Oct. 11.

A group of former players has been lobbying for the return of baseball since the team was disbanded as former President Scott Scarborough trimmed $40 million in expenses from the school's budget.

The school says it will rely on donors to support the teams and any scholarships offered would not come from university funds.

