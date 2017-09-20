Ursuline H.S. hosts Sandy Hook program - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ursuline H.S. hosts Sandy Hook program

By Matt Stone, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Social isolation among teenagers is a growing epidemic in the U.S.

Today, at Ursuline High School in Youngstown, students listened to speakers from "Sandy Hook Promise," an organization founded by parents of the children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.
Their mission is to reach at-risk students to prevent gun-related deaths due to crime and suicide.

"Simple suggestions were given to students like addressing someone by name, paying someone a compliment, opening a door, sitting with someone different at lunch, simple acts that can make a difference in the lives of others," said Assistant Principal, Maggie Matune.

Organizers hope creating a culture of inclusion in schools will help put an end to future school shootings.

