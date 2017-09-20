Marijuana cultivator applicant pledges donation to Second Harvest

A company that's looking to cash in on medical marijuana cultivation in Ohio says they'll use their license to give back to the Valley.

Quest Wellness Ohio has applied to get one of the 12 large cultivation licenses authorized under Ohio's new medical marijuana program.

In its application, Quest Wellness indicated it would construct a 6,600-square-foot commercial greenhouse that will be used to cultivate vegetables and other produce.

"We have an opportunity to help those who are less fortunate," said Herb Washington, General Manger of Quest Wellness Ohio.

Quest says that because of its unique cultivation process will allow for five harvests each year, the greenhouse could produce, for example, more than 155,000 pounds of tomatoes annually, with more than 15,000 pounds (7-1/2 tons) being donated to the Food Bank for distribution in Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull counties.

"We wanted to be with someone who can distribute the product, it's one thing to grow it, but to get it in the hands of the right people so that they can enjoy it and help with the nutritional value that we can provide," said Washington.

Second Harvest Food Bank's Executive Director Mike Iberis says it a donation that they could not turn down, but that the non-profit isn't taking a position in the political sphere of medical marijuana.

"We don't support this license application. we neither condemn or support it, however our mission in the Valley is to feed hungry people," said Iberis. "This group came to us saying they would donate produce, and if their application goes through we will certainly accept it."

Washington says this was a way to distinguish themselves from other applicants but it was something they didn't HAVE to do. They wanted to do it because of the pride for the place they call home.

"What better way to give back than feed folks who are hungry. If that's a ploy, you can call it what you want, I don't see it as a ploy. I see that as being responsible. I see that as being engaged and I see that as caring about folk who may have a little less than you," said Washington.

The state is expected to award licenses for marijuana cultivation in November, and Ohio's medical marijuana program is anticipated to be fully operational by September 2018.