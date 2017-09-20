Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna completes $1.5 million expansion

A Valley trade school is celebrating a new expansion at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics is investing locally to help meet the need for new jobs in the airline industry.

PIA just finished their $1.5 million expansion project.

They are getting more students each year and the school needed more room to train them. That meant building new classrooms and labs and getting more equipment for them to work on.

Right now there are 80 students training here, by January there will be 100. They're coming from Youngstown, Cleveland, and Akron.

One student from Cleveland said, "I have a couple friends who are aircraft mechanics and they suggested coming here. This is the path I want to follow."

Another student, Brian Gaul from Cleveland, tells 21 News. "As a pilot, I want to do something within the aviation field. I grew up turning wrenches and I like doing that so it seemed like a natural fit for me."

The school is boasting a 94% placement rate and they say there are going to be more jobs in the future for this field.

"The industry is estimating, just in North America alone over the next several years, we'll need 118,000 additional aviation maintenance technicians. So as they are driving that need we want to meet that need with qualified skilled technicians who will work on this aircraft," said campus director Joe DeRamo.

The campus director says PIA grads find aviation jobs at airports all over America. He says the school was named the top technical trade school in the country by Forbes magazine.