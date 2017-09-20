Frontier Airlines drops third route from Pittsburgh airport

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Frontier Airlines is continuing to scale back its presence at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hidVQv ) reports that Frontier has opted to drop its daily flight to Las Vegas from the Pittsburgh International by Oct. 4. Frontier's decision comes after the airline ended flights to Chicago and Atlanta last year.

The Denver-based airline will keep seasonal flights to Denver and Orlando.

Frontier spokesman Rich Oliver says the cuts aren't indicative of poor performance. Oliver says the airline is flexible and can use aircrafts for other routes where they are better suited.

Allegheny County Airport Authority spokeswoman Alyson Walls says low-cost carriers like Frontier test things out and make changes. Walls says the authority is happy the airline tried Pittsburgh International.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

