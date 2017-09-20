Nest Labs adds doorbell that can recognize familiar faces

At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons path

At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons path

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

Protesters to take to St. Louis-area streets again to demonstrate against judge's acquittal in fatal 2011 police shooting.

Protesters to take to St. Louis-area streets again to demonstrate against judge's acquittal in fatal 2011 police shooting.

Washington state has sued the operator of one of the largest U.S. immigration detention centers over claims it did not pay detainees the state's minimum wage for work performed over a decade.

Washington state has sued the operator of one of the largest U.S. immigration detention centers over claims it did not pay detainees the state's minimum wage for work performed over a decade.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out across the U.S. territory.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews...

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild...

Trump faces decision soon on refugee admissions, may go for even stricter limits.

Trump faces decision soon on refugee admissions, may go for even stricter limits.

Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees

Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Home device maker Nest Labs is adding Google's facial recognition technology to a camera-equipped doorbell and rolling out a security system in an attempt to end its history of losses.

The products announced Wednesday expand upon the internet-connected thermostats, smoke detectors and stand-alone security cameras that Nest has been selling since its inception six years ago.

Although Nest has been among the early leaders in the effort to make home appliances as intelligent as people's smartphones, it hasn't been able to make money to the frustration of its corporate parent, Alphabet. In an attempt to shake things up, Alphabet brought in cable industry veteran Marwan Fawaz to replace Nest founder Tony Fadell as CEO after Fadell stepped down 15 months ago.

Nest had been supplementing its existing product line with slightly different choices until Wednesday's move into entirely new categories.

The Hello doorbell comes with a built-in video camera and speakers that will make it seem like it can recognize and talk to people.

The doorbell will draw upon Google's facial recognition technology so it can warn a home's occupants when a stranger approaches. Google bought Nest for $3.2 billion in 2014 and then spun it off after it hatched Alphabet as its parent company.

Nest is now lumped into a group of risky companies venturing into new areas of technology that have collectively lost $10.6 billion during the past three-and-half years alone. Alphabet hasn't disclosed how much Nest has contributed to it the losses in its "Other Bets" segment

Nest isn't announcing a price for its new doorbell until it hits the market sometime during the first three months of next year.

Google's facial recognition technology is coming to the doorbell a few months after Nest introduced a more sophisticated indoor security camera featuring the same tool. Nest also announced Wednesday that the same facial recognition tools will be deployed on an outdoor security camera that will cost $349.

Apple is implanting a different form of facial recognition into its $1,000 iPhone X to unlock the device, telegraphing a future where cameras increasingly are going to be able to identify people within its lens' range. The new phone will be released in November.

Nest's usage of facial recognition hasn't yet sparked privacy concerns because it doesn't tap into Google's vast database of photos to automatically recognize people. Instead, a user of the Nest camera or doorbell must manually tag and name people before the device recognizes someone.

The Nest home security system is being billed as a simpler and more convenient way to protect a home than the alarms and other kinds of sensors that have long been sold by other vendors. Nest's "Secure" system will sell for $499 for its basic toolkit of devices.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.