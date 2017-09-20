YSU "porn watcher" pleads guilty, gets jail time

A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing Wednesday morning after getting caught watching pornography on YSU's campus.

Thirty-five-year-old Chad Kimble appeared in court for an arraignment and immediately pleaded guilty to the charges.

Kimble was arrested late last week after Youngstown State University police officers were called to Maag Library. Calls to police said that Kimble was watching pornography on the university computers.

Police say they asked Kimble for his student ID and he informed them that he is not a student.

According to a police report, Kimble received a previous warning for trespassing in August.

Kimble was sentenced to 30 days in jail.