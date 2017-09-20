Very Long Stretch of Warm and Dry Weather - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Very Long Stretch of Warm and Dry Weather

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

Patchy fog will be a possibility Thursday and Friday mornings; otherwise, a couple of tranquil days are on the way. Temperatures will remain on the warm side for the second half of September. Autumn gets underway Friday at 4:02pm. 

The weekend is expected to be very warm with bright sunshine. The daily record high of 88 (set in 1936) will be challenged Saturday. 

This remarkable stretch of sunny and warm weather will continue through the first half of next week. A significant pattern change will finally get underway late in the week, resulting in a return of much more typical Fall weather. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms