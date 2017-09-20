YSU faculty moves closer to contract agreement

The latest developments in contract negotiations between Youngstown State University and its faculty union moved closer to a new final agreement.

Over three days of voting, the faculty overwhelmingly approved an amended version of a fact-finder's report.

"We think in principle we've reached an agreement," explained YSU Provost Martin Abraham.

The Board of Trustees, meeting in special session, voted to reject the original fact finders report, but are expected to also approve the amended version once it is put into official contract language.

"We look forward to working with our faculty to finalize the details," said Dee Crawford, vice chair of the board.

Crawford also said "We as a board feel very strongly that we're going to come away with an agreement because we are on the same page-- our students are important to all of us and getting a quality education remains our utmost interest."

AJ Sumell, President of the YSU-OEA union, said that they have what amounts to a tentative agreement, and it just requires the final vote.

Sumell said that the handful of amendments to the fact-finder's report includes an adjustment in compensation for summer classes. The overall agreement would provide pay raises totaling seven percent over the three-year life of the contract.

Regarding the administration's take on the latest developments being positive, Sumell said "I don't know if I would call it a positive thing. Honestly to be frank it came as a surprise that they officially rejected what they had told us that they would agree to, however if they are willing to continue to honor their agreement that they said--they will accept a tentative agreement under the same terms and conditions of the amended fact-finder's report--then that is good enough for us."

Details of the agreement will be released once both sides approve the final language.

Once this amended version is put into contract language, the board and the union will vote on it.

The union president said that their vote can happen within a week of having the tentative agreement in place.