Poland school to teach parents, students new math curriculum

Most of us know of those math problems that have gone viral online, a new type of common core.

One Valley school district is doing just that, using a new math curriculum which parents will have to learn if they want to help their kids with their homework.

Poland Union Elementary's kindergarten through second-grade students are the first to go through what is called Bridges.

The new curriculum started this school year, and parents are invited to learn more about Bridges starting Thursday evening.

"The implementation of this new curriculum is exciting. I cannot say enough nice things about all of our teachers. They believe in this program and are working hard to become familiar with everything Bridges has to offer," said Mike Masucci, Principal of Union Elementary.

Masucci will talk to parents about the new curriculum and they will learn a lesson in a classroom.

Masucci said this will give parents a better understanding of how lessons are being taught to their child and how they can help them with their homework.

"Our students receive approximately 75 minutes of math instruction each day and appear to love it," said Masucci. "Keeping parents well-informed is a priority. Evening events like these will help our efforts and familiarize parents with 21st-century learning skills."

There are already plans in the works for Math Nights that will include students.

Dates for Math Nights at Poland Union for parents:

Kindergarten Math Night

September 21st

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

First Grade Math Night

September 21st

6:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Second Grade Math Night

September 28th

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

