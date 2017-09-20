Pennsylvania system glitch let non-citizens register to vote

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A local election official says some people in the U.S. legally but not citizens were mistakenly allowed to register to vote in Philadelphia because of a glitch in Pennsylvania's electronic driver's licensing system.

Republican election commissioner Al Schmidt said Wednesday that since 2006, at least 168 people legally in the U.S. but non-citizens registered to vote in Philadelphia and, in some cases, voted.

Schmidt said that was the number of people who contacted his office and more could have mistakenly registered.

He said electronic touch-screens in state transportation offices allow non-citizens to register to vote when they get new or updated driver's licenses. He said the problem should be easily fixed, and state officials said they're working on it.

An estimate on the total number of mistakenly registered voters wasn't immediately available.

