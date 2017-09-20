Bernie Kosar to join in pep rally for "100 Years of Athletics" celebration

This is the year that Boardman celebrates 100 Years of Excellence, and one famous alumnus is joining in the festivities.

"Celebrate Athletics" will take place Friday with a pep rally and parade from the high school to Spartan Stadium prior to the Boardman vs. Cardinal Mooney game.

Boardman Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar will help pump up the pep rally as he addresses the crowd.

Boardman students and their families, all athletic teams and alumni athletes are expected to fill the stands, according to a press release.

Performing Arts Entrance #8 opens at 5 pm and the pep rally will begin at 5:45 pm in the high school gym.

At the close of the pep rally at 6:15 pm, the Boardman Band will lead everyone from the gym to Spartan Stadium.

The parade of students, current sports teams, former athletes and other alumni will take a lap around the Spartan Stadium Track before watching the Spartans play Cardinal Mooney.

Kickoff is 7:30 pm.

You must have a game ticket to participate in the pep rally and parade.

This event is the second of four major events planned in a year-long centennial celebration.

A Celebration of Boardman Arts is expected in January, while a Celebration of Boardman Academics is expected in the spring.