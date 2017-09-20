Gridiron Grille: Bacon Ranch Pasta - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gridiron Grille: Bacon Ranch Pasta

Bacon Ranch Pasta

Ingredients
1(12 oz.) package pasta
10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup mayonnaise
3 Tbsp. dry ranch salad dressing mix
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup milk
1 tomato, chopped
1 (4.25 oz.) can sliced black olives
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook pasta to package directions. In a large bowl, mix mayonnaise, ranch dressing mix, garlic powder and pepper. Stir in milk until smooth. Place pasta, bacon, tomato, olives and cheese in a bowl and toss to coat with dressing. Cover and chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.

