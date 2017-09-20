H.S. volleyball, soccer and tennis scores | 9/20/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball, soccer and tennis scores | 9/20/17

Volleyball

Columbiana 3 Sebring 0

Lakeview 3 Newton Falls 0

Hubbard 3 Mooney 1

Campbell 0 Liberty 3


Girls' Soccer

Poland 0 Canfield 1

Howland 1 Niles 0


Tennis

Canfield 4 Poland 1

Ursuline 5 Beaver Local 0

