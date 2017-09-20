Canfield Local School District receives $65,000 grant

Canfield Local Schools received several thousand dollars Wednesday evening to help with several of its programs.

A $65,000 grant was presented to the district at its Board of Education meeting.

The 6th Annual Canfield Alumni "Till Open" Golf Scramble is the reason for the significant donation.

Since its beginning, the "Till Open" has donated nearly $180,000 to the schools.

The event is sponsored by alumni.

Below is the breakdown of what clubs and organizations the grant is going toward: