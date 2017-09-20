"Pages and pages" of discounted bills discovered in Niles

Efforts in Niles to get on stable financial ground seem to be a constant uphill battle.

An oversight in the billing office has uncovered what the service director describes as "pages and pages" of discounts for utility customers.

For five years, about 100 homes in Weathersfield hadn't been billed a $25 sewer fee.

It's an oversight and computer software problem that has cost the city of Niles about $150,000.

Wednesday, when it was time for council to reenact the flat rate fee, Council President Robert Marino had plenty to say.

"My blood began to boil over this because, on February 14, 2015, I sent emails regarding these very kinds of issues," said Marino.

The council president went on to say that accountability needs to take place.

"I don't know if it was an administrative oversight, I don't know if it's incompetence, I don't know what it is, but, what I do know is the comedy of errors in that office is nauseating," said Marino. "Here we are once again with another embarrassing situation that affects all of us because we are all paying those rates."

The conversation triggered a question from Councilman Stephen Papalas, who wanted to know if any bills had been reduced by the past or present administration.

"Yeah, there's plenty of examples from past service directors and mayors that gave authority to reduce discounts," said Service Director Edward Stredney. "It was pages and pages and pages of discounts that were given over the past couple of years."

Stredney, who took the reins in early spring, said even into this year the discounts may have been happening.

Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia said, "I can honestly say no one has ever approached me about reducing their rate or getting rid of their rate."

Councilman Papalas offered a brief history lesson and said an effort was made years ago to have four people, paid overtime dollars, to go through every single account.

"There were things that were so alarming to us that were cause for worry that we approached the mayor, and somebody in that administration decided to solve the problem by simply withdrawing the overtime funds and canceling the project," said Papalas.

Council has asked the current service director to pull some files so they can gauge how much money may have been discounted over the years.

The service director says the billing office now has a policy in place that they will not reduce any utility bills.

