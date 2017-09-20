Alexa, what do you see? Amazon said to be working on glasses

At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons path

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

One last last chance: GOP strains for Obamacare repeal votes

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments

The big question: Will cancer immune therapy work for me?

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

Protesters to take to St. Louis-area streets again to demonstrate against judge's acquittal in fatal 2011 police shooting.

Washington state has sued the operator of one of the largest U.S. immigration detention centers over claims it did not pay detainees the state's minimum wage for work performed over a decade.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out across the U.S. territory.

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Trump faces decision soon on refugee admissions, may go for even stricter limits.

Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.

The Financial Times, citing anonymous sources, says the glasses could be released before the end of the year.

Amazon.com Inc., based in Seattle, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Wearable technology, glasses specifically, is already in limited use. Snapchat sells $130 glasses that take a short video and post it on the social media app. And Alphabet Inc. sells Google Glass to employers, so that doctors or factory workers can search information or talk to co-workers hands free.

