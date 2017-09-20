NCIS investigating corpsmen who called babies 'mini Satans'

At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons path

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

Protesters to take to St. Louis-area streets again to demonstrate against judge's acquittal in fatal 2011 police shooting.

Washington state has sued the operator of one of the largest U.S. immigration detention centers over claims it did not pay detainees the state's minimum wage for work performed over a decade.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out across the U.S. territory.

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Trump faces decision soon on refugee admissions, may go for even stricter limits.

Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating two female Navy hospital corpsmen in Florida who posted Snapchat photos making a newborn dance to rap music and giving the middle finger to another baby with a caption that said, "How I currently feel about these mini Satans."

Vice Adm. C. Forrest Faison, the Navy's Surgeon General, has also ordered an immediate stand-down at all Navy medical commands to review policies, standards and "our oaths, our pledges, our reasons for serving."

Faison said the review must be done within 48 hours.

The "highly offensive photos and videos," said Faison, were "shared on various platforms and ... viewed by hundreds of thousands of individuals." That behavior, he said, is inconsistent with the Navy's core values, medical ethics and the oaths the corpsmen took for their profession.

"In an age where information can be shared instantly, what we say and post online must reflect the highest standards of character and conduct, in both our personal and professional lives," Faison said in a message posted to the force.

Faison also ordered an immediate prohibition on any personal cellphones in patient care areas, and told commanders to ensure no patient photos exist on social media. He also told commanders to personally contact all the current and expectant mothers planning to deliver children in Navy facilities, talk to them about what has been done and address their concerns.

Navy Capt. Brenda Malone, spokeswoman for the Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, said the corpsmen were removed from any jobs involving direct patient care and appropriate action will be taken once the NCIS investigation is finished. She said NCIS would forward the results of the investigation to the appropriate command to determine if criminal prosecution is warranted.

