John Deere recalls tractor due to crash hazards

John Deere has recalled one of its lawn tractors and service part transmissions due to crash hazards.

The product is called the John Deere D105 Lawn Tractor.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the transmission could fail, posing a crash hazard.

The tractor was recalled Wednesday.

About 25,000 tractors and 500 transmissions were sold as service parts, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are recommended to stop using the lawn tractors immediately and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

If you have questions regarding the recall, you can call Deere & Company 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

You can also ask online.