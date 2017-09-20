Frazier's walk-off homer lifts Pirates by Brewers 6-4

Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer off Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
High school volleyball, soccer and tennis scores from Wednesday, September 20, 2017More >>
Top officials at the University of Akron are recommending that the school restore its baseball program, which was dropped in 2015 as a cost-cutting measure, and start a women's lacrosse team.More >>
Isaiah Crowell wants a long-term contract extension from the Cleveland Browns. Until that happens, the running back would settle for the ball.More >>
It's week five of the high school football season, the midway point of the regular season, and the Ursuline and Warren Harding programs are in the same boat.More >>
Jay Bruce had a triple and a double among his three hits, Austin Jackson singled four times and the incredible Cleveland Indians rolled on by beating the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Tuesday night for their 25th victory in 26 games.More >>
