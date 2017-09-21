Warren committee discusses future of Packard Music Hall and amphitheater

Rumors have been surfacing about the future of Packard Music Hall and the amphitheater in Warren.

A committee met Wednesday evening to let other community leaders know that they want both entities to stay open.

Health and Welfare Chairwoman Helen Rucker said she wants to get the ball rolling and be proactive about both places.

Their contract with JAC Management, which also books acts for the Covelli Centre, will be up within the next two years.

Rucker said when citizens see what is going on at Packard Music Hall, they'll see there are better revenues coming in and less subsidies being paid.

Improvements on the hall have also been done and an elevator will go in this year.

City leaders are also working for better programming and more diverse acts at the hall and amphitheater.

They want more bank for their buck, so leaders will be looking at a better contract once their's is up.

"We want a win-win for both our citizens and for the management group," said Rucker.

Rucker said members of city council want to let community leaders know they are committed to Packard Music Hall.

This was the committee's first time meeting to discuss its future.

They will put the contract to bid for other management groups to see what happens in case JAC wants to no longer be a part of it.

In the past, community leaders have met with other management groups and promoters, but JAC was the one that has helped keep the music hall open.

"There's some things that we want fixed, and I think this is the first time council can say what they want," said Rucker.



The committee also spoke about seriously thinking about the naming rights issue at the Warren Amphitheater.

Rucker said she is going to bring legislation forward to ask the director and the administration to consider it.

"I think it's time. I think it would help with our marketing, I know it would bring additional revenue in that would help keep our park and our amphitheater and the music hall," said Rucker.

The amphitheater has helped the Kinsman House next door and the Trumbull County Visitor's Bureau as well.

"That whole area is very beautiful, and it's one of the most beautiful amphitheaters in the state, and we need to keep it like that," said Rucker. "If additional revenue will help us do that, bring more employers, employees to that area to keep it clean and safe, then that's what we'll do."