Road reopened in Ellsworth Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Road reopened in Ellsworth Township

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 224 between Ellsworth Rd. and Bailey Rd. is open.

The road was previously closed for a culvert replacement.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms