Feds want former Campbell mayor behind bars

Federal prosecutors want to put former Campbell Mayor George Krinos back behind bars right away.

Krinos, who was supposed to begin serving a five-year prison sentence last week for cheating ten investors out of $1.2 million, got a judge to delay the start of that sentence by claiming he was suffering pain from a recent medical procedure.

Now the U.S. Attorney wants a judge to revoke Krinos' bond claiming the former Campbell Mayor continues to create questionable companies and prey on unsuspecting victims.

The government's motion contains 24 pages of allegations against Krinos, including that he has used a false name to start some of those businesses.

Prosecutors also say that Krinos has made little effort to keep a promise to repay investors and the IRS.

The 39-year-old Boardman resident was sentenced in July after pleaded guilty in January to one count of securities fraud and one count of willfully failing to pay taxes.

Krinos, who was Campbell mayor from 2010 until his resignation a year later, used his companies known as Krinos Holdings in a securities fraud scheme using false and deceptive practices to sell securities to at least ten people in Ohio, according to prosecutors.

From 2011 through 2014, the government says Krinos sold the unregistered securities to the investors but used the money for unauthorized foreign currency transactions and personal expenses such restaurants, bars, casinos, strip clubs, and hotels.

Prosecutors say Krinos also collected and kept his employees' IRS tax contributions.

In its latest motion, the U.S. Attorney says even after the FBI searched his business in 2014, Krinos opened two home renovation companies under the fictitious name George Nicholis.

Krinos continued to operate the companies even as his lawyer and the government tried to resolve the original allegations against him.

The motion says that several of Krinos' customers were saddled with unfinished or unworthy construction.

The government says Krinos convinced the court to delay filing charges against him until this year by claiming that the adverse publicity would hurt his ability to raise the money he needed to make restitution.

Rather than deposit funds from his business into an escrow account as ordered by the court, prosecutors say he used the money earned from the home renovation business to start a new business that purportedly would help companies obtain and process credit cards.

Although the new business has a website (www.merchantbusinessconsultants.com) the government says it is not clear what the business does.

The government notes that to date, Krinos has only repaid $1,000 of the $1.2 million he owes his victims and the IRS.

The start of Krinos' sentence was delayed because he was scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery on August 7.

Krinos filed a motion for another delay, telling the court that he had part of his liver removed during the surgery and he was suffering from an undefined pain.

However, Krinos' surgeon told investigators that his liver was untouched and he went home the same day after the laparoscopic procedure.

In spite of his pain, Krinos began what the government calls “a new fraudulent scheme” aimed at communities in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and other counties.

Investigators say Krinos is the de-facto head of Historic Community Rehabilitation, which claims to be on a mission to eliminate blight in local communities by obtaining federal, state and local grants to renovate homes and multi-unit residences.

According to the motion, Krinos has made numerous misrepresentations to city and county officials in an attempt to secure property for himself, including a two people identified as Public Employee 1 and Public Employee 2, who is described as a mayor of a nearby city.

The government alleges that Krinos has had contact with at least four other unnamed public employees in relation to the rehab business, making false claims that he has successfully completed projects and failing to disclose his pending prison sentence.

Krinos also claimed an association with an attorney named “Andrew Rozan” according to investigators who found no attorney by that name registered in Ohio. However, they did find an “Andrew Rauzan” listed as an unregistered and therefore non-practicing attorney in Struthers.

Investigators believe that “Rozan” is actually Drew Rauzan, the former Campbell Police Chief who was recently fired for sexual harassment allegations and convicted of improperly using State of Ohio computers.

The government also accuses Krinos of opened to new credit card accounts and signed for a car loan, hoping to have his father make monthly payments in an effort to preserve and build his credit while he is in prison.

Calling Krinos a danger to the community, the U.S. Attorney says Krinos has violated terms of his release and should either be imprisoned or be prohibited from further business dealings before he begins his sentence.

The government's motion may be read here