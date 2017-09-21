Warren woman tells police she supports family through prostitution

A Warren woman arrested during a prostitution sting in Austintown says she does it support her family, according to police.

Gena Ritter, 34, was charged with soliciting prostitution and possessing criminal tools on Wednesday after undercover township police say they answered an ad in the dating section of an online website from someone claiming to be “located in Warren's upscale elderly neighborhood”.

The ad also offered “Full GFE”, which police say means the “Girlfriend Experience”, referring to more intimacy and personal interaction between the prostitute and her client.

Police answering the ad say they were quoted prices ranging from $100 for a half hour to $200 for “Full Service”.

According to the report, the undercover officer identified himself when he met with Ritter as arranged in the area of State Route 46 and Interstate 80.

In addition to three condoms found in Ritter's car and purse, police confiscated her cell phone, designating all the items as criminal tools used in prostitution.

During an interview, police say Ritter admitted being a recovering drug addict but she told officers that she is involved in prostitution to support her family.

Police say they found more than 40 ads associated with Ritter's phone number on online escort and prostitution websites.

Ritter pleaded not guilty to the charges during her initial court appearance. Her next court hearing is set for October.