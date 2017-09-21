Woman's body found in Campbell freezer results in murder charges

A Youngstown couple is now charged with murdering a woman and putting her body in a freezer.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has handed up a five-count indictment charging 31-year-old Arturo Novoa and 34-year-old Katrina Layton with crimes stemming from the murder of 28-year-old Shannon Graves, whose body was found in the basement freezer of a home in Campbell.

Members of Graves' family reported her as missing in June.

Novoa and Layton are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and abuse of a corpse.

Novoa and Layton were arrested in July on charges of abuse of a corpse after a Campbell couple discovered Graves' frozen remains wrapped in trash bags.

The man whose wife discovered the body told police Novoa claimed in mid-July that he had no electricity at his home and as a favor was allowed to bring the freezer to the couple's basement.

They discovered the remains when the wife opened the locked freezer thinking she could find some ground meat to make spaghetti sauce.

Authorities have already revealed that Layton is the one who purchased the freezer in which Graves' body was found.

Both suspects remain in the Mahoning County jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.