Police: Wedding DJ admits stealing newlyweds' gifted money

A member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen is joining other military veterans in supporting a fall ballot measure in Ohio that would bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the Department of...More >>
A study led by environmental health researchers at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine finds that children in East Liverpool with higher levels of Manganese had lower IQ scores.More >>
A 15-year-old from Youngstown has been indicted for attempted murder after and a robbery gone wrong earlier this year.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police and agents with the state attorney general's office have raided several government offices in northeastern Pennsylvania as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct at a county prison.More >>
A wedding DJ must stand trial or work out a plea deal on charges he stole at least $600 in gifted money at a Pennsylvania wedding he worked.More >>
Ohio authorities are investigating a reported dog attack that killed a 1-month-old boy.More >>
A prosecutor in Ohio says the mother of a 15-month-old girl who died after she was left inside a car by her mother as the woman worked in a nearby office will not be charged in the death.More >>
A federal prosecutor says a case against four alleged overseas cocaine traffickers will be tried in Ohio's capital city under a new initiative.More >>
Police in Ohio say a driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed his vehicle into a tree, killing all three occupants.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are looking at cutting the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police that they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.More >>
Cleveland has asked the FBI for help in reducing the number of unsolved homicides.More >>
A woman suing an Ohio funeral home for negligence alleges it lost her stillborn daughter's cremated remains, then tried to cover up what happened and claimed the ashes were in containers that were actually empty.More >>
Authorities say two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in a Pennsylvania home.More >>