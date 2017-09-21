Report: NFL players ask league to support campaign

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatments

The big question: Will cancer immune therapy work for me?

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

Melania Trump is calling on world leaders to come together for the good of their children

Melania Trump to UN: 'Come together' for good of children

Singer Fergie says even though she and husband Josh Duhamel are splitting up they're still "great friends" who love one another and their young son

Fergie says she and Josh Duhamel still 'great friends'

Brigham Young University has ended a six-decade ban on the sale of caffeinated soft drinks on campus, surprising students by posting a picture of a can of Coca-Cola on Twitter and just two words: "It's happening.".

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out across the U.S. territory.

Federal investigators have found that the engineers of two New York City-area commuter trains that crashed into stations were both suffering from severe sleep apnea.

By The Associated Press

A group of current and former NFL players has asked Commissioner Roger Goodell for the league's support for their campaign for racial equality and criminal justice reform.

Yahoo Sports is reporting the players sent a 10-page memo to Goodell and NFL executive Troy Vincent in August asking for money, political involvement and other commitments from the league. It also asked the NFL to recognize the month of November as activism awareness month.

The website reports Wednesday night that Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and receiver Torrey Smith, and former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin co-authored the letter.

The NFL declined comment when asked about the memo by Yahoo Sports. The players behind the letter didn't return requests for comment or declined to speak about it, according to the website.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.