Valley receives $375,000 in grants to combat addiction

More than a quarter of a million dollars is coming to the Valley to help fight the ongoing drug crisis.

Three community organizations have each been awarded grants of $125,000 to continue their work battling addiction.

The Coalition for Health Promotion in Youngstown, the Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Team Coalition in Lisbon and the Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County will each receive grants for their work in the community.

Of the three the Coalition for Health Promotion in Youngstown is a first-time recipient.

According to the list of grantees, the coalition hopes to strengthen community collaboration in support of local efforts to prevent youth substance use. The coalition says it will do that by changing the social norms, reducing access, changing local policy, and utilizing a creative market strategy.

The grants to the Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Team Coalition in Lisbon and the Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County are once again being awarded.

The Drug-Free Communities program is designed to be accountable by capping the amount spent on administrative and overhead expenses, requiring all coalitions that receive grants to have experience in drug abuse prevention, as well as matching federal funding with dollar-for-dollar local funds.

Senator Rob Portman, who originally co-authored the Drug-Free Communities Act, says that no other drug prevention program has achieved the same reductions in youth drug use.

The three grants awarded to the Mahoning Valley are part of a larger award, going to help more than two dozen organizations.

"The Drug-Free Communities program is a proven, evidence-based, community-oriented and accountable program that reduces substance abuse among our nation's youth. Sadly, amidst the worst drug crisis our nation has ever seen, it is needed now more than ever," said Sen. Portman. "These 27 grants will help those on the frontlines in Ohio combat this crisis as we work together to turn the tide of addiction. I'm pleased that my Drug-Free Communities legislation is working to address the comprehensive challenge of combating addiction."