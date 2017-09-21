Thirty-year fixed mortgage rate rises to 3.83 percent - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Thirty-year fixed mortgage rate rises to 3.83 percent

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term mortgage rates rose this week, lifting the 30-year fixed mortgage from the lowest levels of 2017.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 3.83 percent, up from 3.78 percent last week and above last year's average of 3.65 percent. The 15-year fixed rate, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, rose to 3.13 percent from 3.08 percent last week.

Rates on long-term home loans typically track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which moved higher this week.

Rates on adjustable five-year mortgages rose to 3.17 percent from 3.13 percent last week.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged at 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year home loans also remained at 0.5 point. The fee on an adjustable five-year mortgage was unchanged at 0.4 point.

