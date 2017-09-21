YSU unveils new hi-tech planetarium system

The Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State University unveiled new technology Thursday.

The planetarium will now feature a full-dome projection system with state-of-the-art pixel resolution and surround sound quality.

The new system will allow for real-time, on-the-fly visualizations of astronomical objects.

"The capabilities of this new digital projection systems are nothing short of breathtaking," said Pat Durrell, professor of Astronomy and director of the planetarium. "It means a completely new educational and entertainment experience for our students and visitors."

The new technology is in place as the planetarium opens its 2017-18 season on Sept. 22 and 23. Shows are free and open to the public.

