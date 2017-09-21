Two alerts issued for Trumbull County due to overdose spike

The opioid epidemic is continuing to tighten its grip on Trumbull County.

Nearly three dozen overdoses since the beginning of the week have prompted the state health department to issue two epicenter alerts for Trumbull County.

Epicenter alerts are sent out when the state reports a spike in overdoses.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery board says the number of overdoses in the month of September are alarming.

"This month we've had 130 overdoses, and our last high month was 189 in March. I don't know if we'll exceed that but it certainly isn't looking good," April Caraway, the Executive Director of the TCMHR, said.

Caraway said she supports Judge Wyatt McKay's decision to send three accused drug offenders back to jail after they failed their drug tests before their pre-trial hearings.

"Most of the people they have in jail have drug and alcohol problems. So I think what the judge did was good," Caraway said. "I think it will save these lives and get those people the treatment they need maybe."



The Mental Health andRecovery board has behavioral health counselors who do in-jail interventions to help people get treatment.



