Penguins radio announcer Mike Lange to cut back road work

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Mike Lange is cutting back his road schedule.

The 69-year-old Hall of Famer will still announce all 41 Penguins home games, but will do only 15 road games, handing the rest off to Josh Getzoff. The 29-year-old Getzoff has done pre- and postgame radio shows for the Penguins the last two years and does play-by-play for most preseason games. Former Penguins player Phil Bourque will be the color commentator on radio for both men.

Lange did radio for the Penguins in 1974-74, left for a season, then returned. He did radio exclusively until 1979, then announced games simulcast on radio and TV through 2005-06.

Best known for his colorful goal catch phrases like "Buy Sam a drink and get his dog one, too!" Lange has done radio only since then.

