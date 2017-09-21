Eric's Blog: Record-Challenging Heat Coming, Long Range Outlook

Autumn will officially begin just after 4:00pm on Friday but the weather and the calendar will certainly not match up this time. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with fairly high dewpoints as well. It will be a clear and pleasant evening for high school football.

Patchy fog will be possible over the next few mornings; otherwise, expect wall-to-wall sunshine through the weekend. Record high temperatures will be challenged both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's record high is a little out of reach but the daily records will be challenged Saturday-Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/QHAQo01P1C — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) September 21, 2017

Not much will change during the first half of next week. A MUCH different weather pattern will finally take hold at the end of next week, leading to a cool start to October.

The region certainly needs some rain. The "dry" area has expanded on the latest Drought Monitor.

The long range outlook? A generally warm October-December seems likely. There will certainly be cold/cool days but overall it should end up being a warmer-than-average Autumn and early Winter.