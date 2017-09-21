Warren police: Rock thrown from overpass, 8 year old in car

On Wednesday afternoon, Warren police responded to claims that debris was being thrown onto Warren Boulevard from the bike overpass.

When police arrived at the scene, a woman who was standing by three juveniles said they were throwing debris into the road.

The woman also said a vehicle on Warren Boulevard was hit with a rock.

The same woman contacted Warren police earlier in the week to report that items were being taken from her and her neighbors' yard and thrown onto Warren Boulevard.

According to officials, some of those items were still on the road.

A man who identified himself as the driver whose vehicle was hit by the rock then approached Warren police.

The man said he was driving west on Warren Boulevard when he saw one of the juveniles throw something from the bike trail.

The object then hit the top of the windshield on the passenger's side, where his eight-year-old granddaughter was sitting, and stuck.

When the man confronted the juveniles who threw the object, they allegedly denied throwing anything and then later admitted to throwing a rock from the trail.

Warren police identified the juveniles and then released them to their parents.