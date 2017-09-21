Warren police: Rock thrown from overpass, 8 year old in car

Using two officers wired for sound, one of them posing as a prostitute, the Youngstown Police Department's Vice Unit arrested five suspected streetwalkers and one alleged customer late Thursday.More >>
A Cleveland couple says their pet miniature pig, which they believe was stolen during a home break-in, has been found dead.More >>
McGuffey school district in Warren held a color run for the community on Thursday evening.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police and agents with the state attorney general's office have raided several government offices in northeastern Pennsylvania as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct at a county...More >>
A wedding disc jockey must stand trial or work out a plea deal on charges he stole at least $600 from cards given as gifts at a Pennsylvania wedding he worked in July.More >>
Ohio authorities are investigating a reported dog attack that killed a 1-month-old boy.More >>
A prosecutor in southwest Ohio says the mother of a 15-month-old girl who died after she was left inside a car by her mother as the woman worked in a nearby office will not be charged in the death.More >>
A federal prosecutor says a case against four alleged overseas cocaine traffickers will be tried in Ohio's capital city under a new initiative.More >>
Police in southwest Ohio say three people have been killed after a car crashed into a tree when the driver fled an early morning traffic stop.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are looking at cutting the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police that they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.More >>
Cleveland has asked the FBI for help in reducing the number of unsolved homicides.More >>
