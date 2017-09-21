Team USA rules out including NHL draft-eligible prospects

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to MexicoMore >>
The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to MexicoMore >>
President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nationMore >>
President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nationMore >>
The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.More >>
The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.More >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Using two officers wired for sound, one of them posing as a prostitute, the Youngstown Police Department's Vice Unit arrested five suspected streetwalkers and one alleged customer late Thursday.More >>
Using two officers wired for sound, one of them posing as a prostitute, the Youngstown Police Department's Vice Unit arrested five suspected streetwalkers and one alleged customer late Thursday.More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Taskforce is conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Taskforce is conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.More >>
A Cleveland couple says their pet miniature pig, which they believe was stolen during a home break-in, has been found dead.More >>
A Cleveland couple says their pet miniature pig, which they believe was stolen during a home break-in, has been found dead.More >>