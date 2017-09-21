NBA refs can rule reckless closeouts as flagrants or techs

The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.

President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nation

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico

An inscrutable provision in the Republican health care bill would apparently steer extra cash to Wisconsin, home state of the measure's co-sponsor.

They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.

AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico.

Prospects are good for a public shaming in the Equifax data breach, but it's unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million Americans.

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - NBA referees will be able to call flagrant or technical fouls on defenders who dangerously close on jump shooters without allowing them space to land, as Zaza Pachulia did on the play that injured Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in last season's playoffs.

Officials will also make sure jump shooters are in their upward shooting motion when determining if a perimeter foul is worthy of free throws, which could cut down on James Harden's attempts after he swings his arms into contact.

Leonard sprained his ankle when Pachulia slid his foot under Leonard's in Game 1 of Golden State's victory in the Western Conference finals. After calling a foul, officials will now be able to look at replay to determine if the defender recklessly positioned his foot in an unnatural way, which could trigger an upgrade to a flagrant, or a technical if there was no contact but an apparent attempt to injure.

"It's 100 percent for the safety of the players," NBA senior vice president of replay and referee operations Joe Borgia said Thursday.

The NBA had made the freedom to land a point of emphasis for officials a few years ago, because of the risk of injuries. But the play got renewed attention during the playoffs because of Leonard's injury, and also one in which Washington forward Markieff Morris landed on Al Horford's foot in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal, knocking him out of a game the Celtics rallied to win.

Officials can still rule the play a common foul if they did not see a dangerous or unnatural attempt by the defender upon review. Borgia said Pachulia's foul would have been deemed a flagrant.

With the fouls on the perimeter shots - often coming when the offensive player has come off a screen and quickly attempts to launch a shot as his defender tries to catch up - officials will focus on the sequencing of the play. The player with the ball must already be in his shooting motion when contact is made, rather than gathering the ball to shoot such as on a drive to the basket.

"We saw it as a major trend in the NBA so we had to almost back up and say, 'Well, wait a minute, this is going to be a trend, so let's catch up to it,'" NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.