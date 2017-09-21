Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on Irma

The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.

Now-famous Florida nun used Google to figure out chain saw

President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nation

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico

Off to Mexico? Prepare to wait at busiest US border crossing

An inscrutable provision in the Republican health care bill would apparently steer extra cash to Wisconsin, home state of the measure's co-sponsor.

They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.

AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.

AP FACT CHECK: Kimmel's take on health care harder to refute

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico.

Off to Mexico? Prepare to wait at busiest US border crossing

Prospects are good for a public shaming in the Equifax data breach, but it's unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million Americans.

After Equifax, public shaming but GOP wary of new rules

By The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. U2; $8,024,692; $116.20.

2. Coldplay; $7,780,885; $88.60.

3. Guns N' Roses; $6,037,026; $102.14.

4. Celine Dion; $3,640,420; $143.73.

5. Lady Gaga; $3,455,069; $118.48.

6. Depeche Mode; $3,052,902; $75.30.

7. Dead & Company; $1,934,271; $73.49.

8. Roger Waters; $1,741,453; $122.57.

9. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; $1,613,912; $96.74.

10. André Rieu; $1,527,343; $86.82.

11. Bruno Mars; $1,436,486; $85.51.

12. Ed Sheeran; $1,427,243; $84.10.

13. The Weeknd; $1,339,353; $90.28.

14. Neil Diamond; $1,338,844; $101.20.

15. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,263,097; $97.44.

16. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull; $1,259,920; $94.87.

17. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,197,839; $84.92.

18. Kendrick Lamar; $1,164,889; $88.88.

19. Florida Georgia Line; $1,081,894; $51.68.

20. Tool; $1,077,322; $77.19.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

