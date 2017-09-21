Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. U2; $8,024,692; $116.20.

2. Coldplay; $7,780,885; $88.60.

3. Guns N' Roses; $6,037,026; $102.14.

4. Celine Dion; $3,640,420; $143.73.

5. Lady Gaga; $3,455,069; $118.48.

6. Depeche Mode; $3,052,902; $75.30.

7. Dead & Company; $1,934,271; $73.49.

8. Roger Waters; $1,741,453; $122.57.

9. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; $1,613,912; $96.74.

10. André Rieu; $1,527,343; $86.82.

11. Bruno Mars; $1,436,486; $85.51.

12. Ed Sheeran; $1,427,243; $84.10.

13. The Weeknd; $1,339,353; $90.28.

14. Neil Diamond; $1,338,844; $101.20.

15. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,263,097; $97.44.

16. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull; $1,259,920; $94.87.

17. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,197,839; $84.92.

18. Kendrick Lamar; $1,164,889; $88.88.

19. Florida Georgia Line; $1,081,894; $51.68.

20. Tool; $1,077,322; $77.19.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

