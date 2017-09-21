Austintown man indicted for bar shooting

The man accused of opening fire at a bar in Austintown on Sunday was indicted on attempted murder charges on Thursday.

Richard Bates of Austintown, who turns 70 on Monday, is also charged with felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police say Bates tried to shoot his girlfriend at Chipper's Sports Bar and Grille in Austintown.

The manager at Chipper's said he was bartending the night of the incident.

He said Bates missed his girlfriend's head by inches and missed the bartender by about three feet.

The bar manager adds that if the gun didn't jam the situation would have been a lot worse and he is thankful the only damage done was a bullet hole in the wall.