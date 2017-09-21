OHSAA baseball not extending season - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OHSAA baseball not extending season

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The high school baseball season in Ohio will not be an additional two more weeks.

The OHSAA Board of Directors voted 7-2 not to extend the season. The Ohio Baseball Coaches Association was recommending the extension.

One reason to keep things status quo is the national federation pitch count regulations.

It's expected the softball season will remain the same as well.

