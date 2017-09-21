H.S. soccer, volleyball and tennis scores | 9/21/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer, volleyball and tennis scores | 9/21/17

Boys' Soccer 

Cardinal 0 Brookfield 3

Poland 2 Hubbard 3

Boardman 0 Canfield 3 

Girl's Soccer 

Rootstown 6 Valley Christian 1 

Volleyball 

Fitch 0 Hubbard 3 

Heartland Christian 0 Crestview 2 

Campbell 0 Newton Falls 3 

Leetonia 0 United 3

Southeast 3 Valley Christian 0 

South Range 0 Springfield 3

Harding 0 Edgewood 3

Liberty 3 Brookfield 1

Boardman 3 Girard 1

Canfield 3 Howland 1 

Champion 3 LaBrae 2 

Girls' Tennis 

Ursuline 5 United 0 

Poland 3 Howland 2 

