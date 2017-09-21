McGuffey schools hold free color run for community

McGuffey school district in Warren held a color run for the community on Thursday evening.

The event ran from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M.

All members of the community were welcome to participate, but it was primarily for the students of McGuffey school district.

Amanda Colbert said the event was sponsored by the McGuffey PTA.

"It's a PTA sponsored event and it's completely free for the families," Colbert said. "We're just doing a free fun family event to welcome our kids back to school."