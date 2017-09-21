OVI checkpoint to be held his weekend in Canfield

The Mahoning County OVI Taskforce is conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

The location of the checkpoints has not yet been released.

In addition to the sobriety checkpoints, there will also be additional local patrols throughout Mahoning County this weekend.

OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grant funds and are designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.