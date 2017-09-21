Youngstown native praying for family in Puerto Rico

A Youngstown native is breathing a sigh of relief after getting word that his relatives in Puerto Rico are safe. But for Benito Velazquez, the last 24 hours have been gut wrenching.

"It's been devastating, hard to think that I'm here and there's nothing I can do for them," said Velazquez.

Velazquez was born in Youngstown, but has more than 200 family members living on the island.

"There was no texting, no phone lines available so not being able to know what they were going through or the agony that they were feeling at that moment was very depressing for me until I heard from them, one of them this morning," said Velazquez.

His cousin sent him text messages saying the family was safe and also sent pictures of the devastation.

"To think that they have to now travel to get running water, they have no running water or electricity all over the island, it's sickening," said Velazquez.

Velazquez says the family hunkered down in their homes which remained intact, but many of their livelihoods were destroyed.

"My uncles and my cousins, they grow plantains for a living, all of that is wiped away. Years of growing those things and it's down to a rubble. It's gonna take a long time to get back on their feet."

Despite the devastation, the Governor of Puerto Rico said on twitter, "We will come out stronger than ever." Sentiments echoed by Velazquez.

"Puerto Rican people are strong, we are strong and we will bounce back."

Velazquez says it will be years before they can reconstruct and rebuild what everyone lost and it won't be easy with Puerto Rico already $70 billion in debt.