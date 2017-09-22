Gasoline-soaked driver crashes car at Elm Road Giant Eagle

Victim taken to hospital by helicopter

Investigators in Warren are trying to find out if a man drenched in gasoline intentionally rammed his car into a power transformer outside the Elm Road Giant Eagle store early Friday.

Authorities tell 21 News that just before 1 am, a car struck a guardrail, an electrical transformer and the back of the store.

Rescuers tell 21 News that the driver was covered in gasoline and two gas cans were found in the car.

Because of the danger posed by the sparking transformer, first responders had to wait for FirstEnergy to cut the power before rescuing the driver.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

Warren City Police continue to investigate.