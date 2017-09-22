Wired for sound,YPD Vice cracks down on South Side street walking

One of the suspects is pregnant

Using two officers wired for sound, one of them posing as a prostitute, the Youngstown Police Department's Vice Unit arrested five suspected streetwalkers and one alleged customer late Thursday.

Saying they were responding to complaints about prostitution in the area of Hillman Avenue, police equipped two of their officers, one male the other female, with a device that transmits conversations to other members of the Vice Unit.

Police say in less than a three-hour period, the male undercover officer encountered five women in neighborhoods between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue who offered sex acts for prices ranging from $20 to $35.

According to a police report, a man in a pickup truck offered the female undercover officer $20 for sex.

Police arrested 60-year-old Allen Freeman, charging him with soliciting and driving with a suspended license.

Charged with soliciting are Phillisa Patton, 27; Amanda Geiger, 36; Latoya Griffin, 33; Heather Marvola, 30; and Brittney Watson, 31. All of the suspects list Youngstown addresses.

Watson, Maravola, and Griffin were also cited for drug paraphernalia.

All six were taken to the Mahoning County jail to await a Friday morning video arraignment.

Phillisa Patton, who is pregnant, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital after she complained of stomach pains.