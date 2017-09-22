The first day of Fall, not very Fall-like!

Friday is the first day of Fall, Fall officially begins at 4:02 PM. Although it is the first day of Fall, it won't feel anything close to what it should! Expect highs Friday to reach the upper 80s under a sunny sky!

The weekend will be a continuation of Friday with highs reaching close to 90s both days and early next week.

The heat will continue at least through mid to late week next week.

More seasonable air, and even below average highs will move in towards the end of the month and to the start of October.

We stay mainly dry in the long range, there are only a couple chances for pop-up showers and storms through next weekend.